Report: Navy's Hawaii fuel tanks need repair before draining

HONOLULU (AP) — A contractor hired by the Navy is recommending a series of structural repairs to a massive fuel tank farm in Hawaii to make sure the facility doesn't leak petroleum when its tanks are drained, a report released Friday said.

The recommendations for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility come after the complex's pipes leaked fuel into Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year, sickening thousands of military families. The Pentagon has since agreed to comply with a state order to drain the tanks and permanently shut them down.