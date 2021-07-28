Report: Hate crime laws lack uniformity across the US AARON MORRISON, Associated Press July 28, 2021 Updated: July 28, 2021 8:36 a.m.
FILE - This March 20, 2021, file photo shows, U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking during a "stop Asian hate" rally outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
NEW YORK (AP) — More than half a century since they were modernized, hate crime laws in the U.S. are inconsistent and provide incomplete methods for addressing bias-motivated violence, according to a new report by advocates for better protections.
The report, first shared with The Associated Press ahead of its Wednesday release, is a comprehensive national review of hate crime laws that shows gaps and variances in the laws. Due to the complexity of hate violence, certain statutes meant to protect racial minorities and marginalized groups are less effective, as a consequence of bias in the criminal justice system, the report says.