Rep.-elect George Santos set to be sworn in amid controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos was set to be sworn in Tuesday despite a spiral of investigations from federal and local prosecutors into his campaign spending and lies about his family history, resume and education.
The incoming Republican congressman from New York declined to respond to questions from reporters inside and outside the Capitol, including one question about whether he planned to resign. Santos was spotted sitting by himself on the Republican side of the House floor ahead of Tuesday's vote for House speaker.