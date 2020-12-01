Rep. Joe Courtney cleared to end COVID-19 quarantine

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney said Tuesday that a doctor has cleared him to end his quarantine, a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Democrat, who represents eastern Connecticut, has been recovering at his Vernon home from what he called a mild case of COVID-19. He said he anticipates returning to Washington this week.

“My experience with COVID-19 was thankfully a relatively mild one, and my family and I are grateful that was the case,” Courtney said in a statement, in which he thanked his family and the UConn Health Center.

This week in Washington, Courtney said a COVID-19 relief bill he sponsored, to protect federal education aid for military schoolchildren, is expected to be signed into law by President Donald Trump. He also said a conference committee he is on will likely finalize negotiations on 2021 military spending.

Courtney said it was vital that Congress and the White House provide more coronavirus-related relief for families, small businesses and state and local governments.

Courtney was the second member of Congress from Connecticut to contract COVID-19. Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes tested positive in September and recovered after experiencing problems with breathing and coughing.