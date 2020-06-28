Renovations to start on 1840s building on historic register

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — Renovations are about to begin on the former home to a pharmaceutical company in northern New Hampshire.

The 1840s Parker J. Noyes Building on Lancaster's Main Street was named for the former head of a company that invented machinery to sugarcoat pills.

Site preparation is scheduled to start Monday, followed by interior demolition work.

“This gem of a building is getting a 100-year upgrade,” said Ben Southworth of Garland Mill, construction manager of the renovations to the 11,000 square-foot building. “It's a very significant historic restoration and we’re excited to be part of it.”

The Northern Forest Center, which hired Garland Mill, bought the building in 2018 as part of its Community Investment work in Lancaster. The building was named to the state Register of Historic Places at the end of that year.

The first floor will provide a new home for two programs of Taproot Farm & Environmental Education Center, a Lancaster nonprofit.

The space will enable Taproot to expand the Root Seller Marketplace, which provides access to healthy local foods from more than 50 of the region’s growers and producers. It will also be the headquarters of Taproot’s North Country Gleaners, a program that collects surplus produce from farms and backyard gardens to distribute to those in need.

The second and third floors of the building will be remodeled to create six downtown apartments designed to attract professionals and young families seeking to live on Main Street.