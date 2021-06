RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno restaurant has fired an employee after a police officer found a hateful message with her order.

KTVN-TV reports Cafe Capello posted on its Facebook page Saturday that a worker had written the message in the officer's order without their knowledge.

In a since deleted Facebook post, the officer said she went to Cafe Capello to buy some breakfast while in uniform. When she opened her to-go box, she found “Not welcome" written on the inside.

The officer said she went to speak to the manager and instead was confronted by a cook.

The cook is no longer part of the staff, the cafe's Facebook post stated. The cafe's owners also apologized in their Facebook post and said they reached out to the officer privately.