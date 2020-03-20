Remote work is not an option for some in courts, corrections

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham confirmed a new coronavirus infection that has no apparent link to travel on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, during a news conference on the floor of the state House of Representatives in Santa Fe, N.M. She also issued orders to limit the spread of the contagion by restricting restaurants to take-out service and closing down movie theaters, gyms, spas and shopping malls. New Mexico is bracing for the possible spread of coronavirus to some of America's most remote, impoverished communities, as hospitals across the state prepare to convert operating rooms into acute respiratory care units. less New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham confirmed a new coronavirus infection that has no apparent link to travel on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, during a news conference on the floor of the state House of ... more Photo: Morgan Lee, AP Photo: Morgan Lee, AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Remote work is not an option for some in courts, corrections 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A district attorney in southern New Mexico says she and several colleagues were under self-quarantine Thursday after coming into close proximity with a public defender who was being tested for the coronavirus.

Lovington-based District Attorney Dianna Luce said the situation highlights the need for further public health precautions in the state judiciary to guard against exposure to COVID-19. New Mexico has a least 35 confirmed cases in the coronavirus outbreak that has impacted residents, government, religion, and businesses, such as the craft beer industry.

The state Supreme Court has issued orders that limit courtroom attendance to 25 people and suspended jury trials with limited exceptions in efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Luce said those precautions appear to be insufficient and that remote communication technology can further reduce exposure without jeopardizing due process guarantees.

“My situation is kind of a prime example of how being in the courtroom opens up the potential for exposure,” Luce said.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez also said that state courtrooms continue to gather too many people into confined spaces unnecessarily for hearings that might be conducted with videoconferencing.

He notified the Supreme Court that his prosecutors will no longer appear in person for hearings that can be conducted by video, starting next Monday.

The state's criminal justice system is confronting agonizing decisions about how to protect public safety and limit potential exposure to the virus at the same time.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has ordered all nonessential state personnel to work from home.

But the Corrections Department says its entire staff including office workers are considered essential and cannot work from home, in some instances because of technological limitations.

“Work performed in administrative support areas is done primarily with physical papers faxed to and from facilities and field offices,” agency spokesman Eric Harrison said in an email. “Administrative staff have been advised that they may choose to use their leave if they are unable to report to work.”

Across the state, prisons and county jails have suspended contact visits with inmates.

Meanwhile, New Mexico craft brewers are working on getting products into the hands of fans despite new restrictions of restaurants and bars amid the outbreak.

The Albuquerque-based Bosque Brewing is sealing cases of various specialty beers for only $32 at Restoration Pizza, Nob Hill, Telshor, and Las Cruces Public House.

The Santa Fe-based Rowley Farmhouse Ales is taking to social media to urge craft fans to consider takeout orders of beer or gift cards during set hours.

And the Native American women-owned Bow & Arrow Brewing is asking regular patrons to call ahead for crowler fills and purchase clothing merchandise online.

New Mexico imposed new restrictions on restaurants and bars this week that prevent such business from providing service on-premise to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The businesses are allowed to provide takeout or delivery.

The New Mexico Brewers Guild has told its brewer members they are eligible for unemployment with extraordinary changes if they see cut hours or layoffs of employees due to illness, slowed business, or safety precautions.

In recent years, New Mexico craft brewers have grown in popularity and had helped revive urban areas across the state.

The outbreak has also impacted certain worship services. The Diocese of Gallup became the last Roman Catholic diocese to suspend all Masses and church gatherings amid the outbreak.

Gallup Bishop James S. Wall temporarily suspended all public Masses, the Gallup Independent reports.

“Thus far, the geographic region of the Diocese of Gallup has one reported case,” the diocese's news release stated. “However, all the surrounding regions have experienced new cases in the past several days.”

Under the order, all Catholic schools in the Gallup Diocese's New Mexico and Arizona region will remain closed until public schools resume classes.

Churches and chapels may remain open for private prayer and exercise of devotion, but protocols for social distancing must be observed.

Celebration of marriage or Masses of Christian burial may be done in private, but with no more than 10 people in attendance.

The Diocese of Gallup will livestream the 11 a.m. Sunday Mass and other liturgies on its website.