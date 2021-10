WASHINGTON (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Army private from Ohio killed in combat in Germany during World War II have been identified, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Tuesday.

The agency said Emmet Schwartz, 24, of Dover, was killed in an artillery blast on Dec. 27, 1944, as his 8th Infantry Division unit attempted to capture Obermaubach, Germany. Active minefields in the area prevented the recovery of his body.