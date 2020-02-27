Religious News

Movie night — movie night will be held at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, presenting Jonah: On Stage, on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults; $2 for children, with a family maximum of 20. Doors will open at 3:30 and the movie will begin at 4. Feel free to bring comfy seating. Snacks will be available and popcorn is free. For more information, call 203-374-8822 or email unityhillucc@gmail.com.

Filmed in front of a live audience on stage at Sight & Sound Theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Jonah: On Stage, brings to life the journey of this loveable, yet stubborn prophet. This performance offers delightful humor, music, massive sets, and an underwater scene featuring a huge 40-foot whale — with one big appetite.

Trumbull Interfaith Council — On Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m., the Trumbull Interfaith Council will hold their monthly meeting at Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Trumbull. Plans will be finalized for this year's Good Friday Service to be held on Friday, April 10, at noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 30 Bonnie View Dr., Trumbull.

Blood drive — St. Stephen's Church, 6948 Main St., is sponsoring a blood drive in conjunction with the American Red Cross on Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., in the Parish Hall. Sign-up to donate online at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-Red-Cross.

Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner — The Women of St. Stephen Parish, 6948 Main St., Trumbull are having a Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner with entertainment by well-known Irish songwriter and guitarist, Paul Pender and Deidre McMorrow, fiddler, playing and singing traditional Irish and Celtic music. It wiill be held in the church hall at 6:30 p.m., on March 14. Cost is $25 per person. Call Pat at 203-459-8695 or Doris at 203-261-9778 for reservations.