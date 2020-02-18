Religious News

Women's Fellowship Bring Your Own Sandwich Luncheon — On Thursday, February 20 at 12 noon, the Women's Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ will hold their monthly luncheon, at the church, 364 White Plains Road. Bring Your Own Sandwich - dessert and beverage will be served. Featuring an afternoon of cards and games. Cost is $5. Call the church to RSVP at 203-374-8822.

Ash Wednesday services — The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, offers six opportunities to receive ashes on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26.7:30 a.m. — Mass with Ashes10 a.m. — Liturgy of the Word and Ashes12:10 a.m. — Liturgy of the Word and Ashes3 a.m. — Liturgy of the Word and Ashes5:30 a.m. — Mass with Ashes7:30 a.m. — Mass with Choir and AshesWhy the Ashes? The Meaning of Ash Wednesday:Ashes were used as a sign of repentance in the Old Testament. They are a public sign of our intent to die to our worldly desires and live in Christ. They also symbolize grief, in this case, grief for our sins.As our foreheads are being marked, the priest says: “Remember that you are dust and unto dust you shall return.”The ashes come from the blessed palms used in the Palm Sunday celebration of the previous year.

Movie night — A movie night will be held at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, presenting Jonah: On Stage, on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults; $2 for children, with a family maximum of 20. Doors will open at 3:30 and the movie will begin at 4. Feel free to bring comfy seating. Snacks will be available and popcorn is free. For more information, call 203-374-8822 or email unityhillucc@gmail.com.

Filmed in front of a live audience on stage at Sight & Sound Theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Jonah: On Stage, brings to life the journey of this loveable, yet stubborn prophet. This performance offers delightful humor, music, massive sets, and an underwater scene featuring a huge 40-foot whale — with one big appetite.

Blood drive — St. Stephen's Church, 6948 Main St., is sponsoring a blood drive in conjunction with the American Red Cross on Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., in the Parish Hall. Sign-up to donate online at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-Red-Cross.

Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner — The Women of St. Stephen Parish, 6948 Main St., Trumbull are having a Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner with entertainment by well-known Irish songwriter and guitarist, Paul Pender and Deidre McMorrow, fiddler, playing and singing traditional Irish and Celtic music. It wiill be held in the church hall at 6:30 p.m., on March 14. Cost is $25 per person. Call Pat at 203-459-8695 or Doris at 203-261-9778 for reservations.