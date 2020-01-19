Religious News

Trumbull Interfaith Council monthly meeting — On Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m., the Trumbull Interfaith Council will hold their monthly meeting at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St. Plans will be discussed for this year's Good Friday Service to be held on Friday, April 10, at noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Valentine party with George's Hill Support Group — George's Hill, a social engagement group for people who have been diagnosed with an illness affecting memory and cognition and their caregivers, will meet on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road. A light lunch will be served from noon-12:30 p.m. The group meets the second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Come for the Valentine party. Our motto is "You Are Not Alone." To register, call 203-374-8822, email unityhillucc@gmail.com or look for the registration form online at unityhillucc.org. Anyone with a wheelchair, or problems with mobility, can enter through the kitchen door in back as there are no steps to negotiate. Handicap-accessible bathrooms available.

Women's Fellowship Bring Your Own Sandwich Luncheon — On Thursday, February 20 at 12 noon, the Women's Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ will hold their monthly luncheon, at the church, 364 White Plains Road. Bring Your Own Sandwich - dessert and beverage will be served. Featuring an afternoon of cards and games. Cost is $5. Call the church to RSVP at 203-374-8822.

Blood drive — St. Stephen's Church, 6948 Main St., is sponsoring a blood drive in conjunction with the American Red Cross on Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., in the Parish Hall. Kindly sign-up to donate online at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-Red-Cross.