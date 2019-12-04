Religious News

Saint Nicholas Fair, Dec. 7

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, will be hosting its annual Saint Nicholas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The fair offers homemade cookie trays, eat-in or take-out homemade soups, a silent auction featuring holiday gift baskets, and a Chinese raffle presenting many unique Christmas items. Admission is free. For more information, contact the church office either by phone at 203-375-1503 or email: trinityepiscopal00@att.net.

George’s Hill, Dec. 12

George's Hill, a social engagement group for people who have been diagnosed with an illness affecting memory and cognition and their caregivers, will meet on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. A light lunch will be served from noon-12:30 p.m. The group meets the second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. To register, call 203-374-8822, email unityhillucc@snet.net, or look for the registration form online at unityhillucc.org. Anyone with a wheelchair, or problems with mobility, can enter through the kitchen door in back as there are no steps to negotiate. Handicap-accessible bathrooms available.

Advent Tradition of Lessons and Carols, Dec. 15

The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, will host a service of Advent Lessons and Carols on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m. Lessons and Carols is a service of Scripture and song that dates to the late 19th century. In this service, listen to Scripture lessons which the promise of a Messiah, the Incarnation, and the Great Commission to preach the Good News. Each lesson is followed by a carol or a choir anthem that reflects on the lesson's message.

Music for the service will be led by Dr. William Atwood and the parish choir, a guest violinist and accompanied by the majestic four-manual Walker organ. Carols for the service will be traditional Advent and Christmas hymns such as O Come, O Come, Emmanuel, On Jordan’s Bank and Lo! He Comes With Clouds Descending, and O Come, All Ye Faithful.

All are invited to this event.