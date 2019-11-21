Religious News

Operation Christmas Child, through Nov. 25

Calvary Church, 498 White Plains Road in Trumbull, will be the collection site for Operation Christmas Child now through Monday, Nov. 25.

Organizations and individuals can fill a shoe box or plastic container with small toys, school supplies, non-liquid toiletries, hats, gloves, Croc shoes and flip flops.

Shoebox drop-off times at Calvary Church are:

Monday, Nov. 18: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20: 3-6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21: 3-6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24: 1-4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

For more information and other shoebox drop-off locations, visit samaritanspurse.org or go to calveryefc.com. Gift suggestions according to age and gender can also be found there.

Thanksgiving service, Nov. 24

The Trumbull Interfaith Council will host the annual Trumbull Thanksgiving Prayer Service on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4 p.m. The service will be held at the Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Everyone is welcome.

“We are excited to welcome the Trumbull community of faith to St. Catherine of Siena this year and especially to stand together to give thanks to God for His many blessings as we enter into the holiday season,” said Father Joseph A. Marcello, Pastor of St. Catherine of Siena Parish. “When we take the time to come together in prayer like this, we can more easily recognize what little divides us, so that we can remember that we are all children of God called to worship the Creator and serve others in need.”

Attendees are invited to bring non-perishable food donations to benefit the Trumbull Food Pantry. Contributions help replenish their supply, and more importantly, feed those who are most hungry. Any non-perishable items are greatly appreciated; the following are especially needed: Pasta, mac and cheese, rice, canned veggies, canned fruit, cereal, ramen soups, tuna fish, beans, and peanut butter.

Member organizations include: Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension, Christ Episcopal Church Tashua, Christ the King Roman Catholic Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Congregation B’nai Torah, Grace Episcopal Church, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Long Hill United Methodist Church, Nichols United Methodist Church, St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, St. George Albanian Orthodox Church, St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church, Trinity Episcopal Church, Trumbull Congregational Church, Unity Hill United Church of Christ.

For more information, call 203-377-3133.

Saint Nicholas Fair, Dec. 7

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, will be hosting its annual Saint Nicholas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The fair offers homemade cookie trays, eat-in or take-out homemade soups, a silent auction featuring holiday gift baskets, and a Chinese raffle presenting many unique Christmas items. Admission is free. For more information, contact the church office either by phone at 203-375-1503 or email: trinityepiscopal00@att.net.

George’s Hill, Dec. 12

George's Hill, a social engagement group for people who have been diagnosed with an illness affecting memory and cognition and their caregivers, will meet on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. A light lunch will be served from noon-12:30 p.m. The group meets the second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. To register, call 203-374-8822, email unityhillucc@snet.net, or look for the registration form online at unityhillucc.org. Anyone with a wheelchair, or problems with mobility, can enter through the kitchen door in back as there are no steps to negotiate. Handicap-accessible bathrooms available.