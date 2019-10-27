Religious News

Holiday Basket Bonanza, Nov. 3

The Holiday Basket Bonanza will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Preview 1:15-2 p.m. Raffle following immediately after. $15.00 per person gets you 25 raffle tickets and light snacks; children under 12 are free. Put some tickets in a Holiday themed basket or the one filled with breakfast treats, kids bucket filled with games and toys, car care. Contact Sharon Brezina or Joanne at 203-374-8822 for any questions.

Trumbull Interfaith Council meeting, Nov. 6

The monthly meeting of Trumbull Interfaith Council will be on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m., at Christ Episcopal Church, Tashua at 5170 Main St. Final plans will be discussed for this year’s annual Thanksgiving service on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4 p.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 200 Shelton Road, Trumbull. You're asked to bring a donation of non-perishable food, paper goods or diapers to benefit Trumbull Social Services. Reception follows in the church hall.

Concert/Cabaret night, Nov. 9

The Women of St. Stephen will be presenting a Concert/Cabaret night featuring Brian LaBlanc impersonating John Lennon, Neil Diamond and Jimmy Buffet on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m., in the church hall at 6948 Main St., Trumbull. Bring your own refreshments and wine or beer. Dessert and coffee will be served. Tickets are $20 pp. Call Mary at 203-615-2741 or Pat at 203-261-9346 for reservations.