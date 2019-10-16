Religious News

Harvest Fair, Oct. 19

Unity Hill United Church of Christ will hold their third Harvest Fair on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. The fair will feature a farmer’s market, food crafts, bake table, raffle, Chinese auction, Junk-in-the-trunk ($15 per space), and a tag sale, $20 per space (or $15 + bring a baked good or raffle prize) or $25 for a tent and two tables. Bring your own tables and tents; outdoors, rain or shine. For more information, call the church office at 203-374-8822 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Costume jewelry sale, Oct, 19

A pre-owned costume jewelry sale will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road, on Saturday, Oct.19, from 9 a.m.-noon. All proceeds will benefit Dorcas Mission Guild causes.

Lecture series, Oct. 20

Deacon Robert Henrey of St. Catherine of Siena Church will continue the lecture series in which he shares his interest in different religious traditions - as well as in history and linguistics - with photographs taken while visiting countries where those traditions took hold. Jordan: A Holy Land at the Crossroads of Judaism, Christianity, Islam and the Ancient World on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 11:30 a.m., after the 10:30 mass. Each session is an opportunity to discuss and share ideas on contemporary, religious and social issues. Free admission, light refreshments.

CROP Hunger Walk committee meeting Oct. 21

On Monday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., there will be a meeting of the Greater Bridgeport CROP Hunger Walk Committee at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Plans will be announced for the 46th Hunger Walk in May, 2020. For information, call Carole Fanslow at 203-375-1284.

Holiday Basket Bonanza, Nov. 3

The Holiday Basket Bonanza will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Preview 1:15-2 p.m. Raffle following immediately after. $15.00 per person gets you 25 raffle tickets and light snacks; children under 12 are free. Put some tickets in a Holiday themed basket or the one filled with breakfast treats, kids bucket filled with games and toys, car care. Contact Sharon Brezina or Joanne at 203-374-8822 for any questions.

Trumbull Interfaith Council meeting, Nov. 6

The monthly meeting of Trumbull Interfaith Council will be on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m., at Christ Episcopal Church, Tashua at 5170 Main St. Final plans will be discussed for this year’s annual Thanksgiving service on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4 p.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 200 Shelton Road, Trumbull. You're asked to bring a donation of non-perishable food, paper goods or diapers to benefit Trumbull Social Services. Reception follows in the church hall.

Concert/Cabaret night, Nov. 9

The Women of St. Stephen will be presenting a Concert/Cabaret night featuring Brian LaBlanc impersonating John Lennon, Neil Diamond and Jimmy Buffet on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m., in the church hall at 6948 Main St., Trumbull. Bring your own refreshments and wine or beer. Dessert and coffee will be served. Tickets are $20 pp. Call Mary at 203-615-2741 or Pat at 203-261-9346 for reservations.