Religious News

Dinner with a Cause, Oct. 3

The Social Justice Committee of the Parish of St. Catherine of Siena and St. Agnes is sponsoring its Dinner with a Cause, Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the church hall, 4 Riverside Ave. The featured guest is Cathleen Caron, founder of Justice in Motion, a non-profit dedicated to service the needs of migrant workers. Come for a light dinner at 6:30, presentation at 7:15, followed by Q & A. Free will offering to benefit Justice in Motion. https://justiceinmotion.org/about-us. RSVP parkerelizabeth@sbcglobal.net or call 203-637-8092.

Women’s Fellowship, Oct. 17

On Thursday, Oct. 17, at noon, the Women's Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ will hold their monthly luncheon and program at the church at 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. It will feature Officer Tim Fedor of the Trumbull Police Department, speaking on ‘How to spot frauds and protect yourself.’ Bring a covered dish to share or pay $7.50 at the door. All are welcome. Call the church for information and reservations at 203-374-8822.

Harvest Fair, Oct. 19

Unity Hill United Church of Christ will hold their third Harvest Fair on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. The fair will feature a farmer’s market, crafts, bake table, raffle, Chinese auction, Junk-in-the-trunk ($15 per space), food and many other fun activities. For families who want an alternative to the big fairs and commercial midways. For more information, call the church office at 203-374-8822 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.