Religious News

Book and Author Luncheon, Sept. 28

The annual Book and Author Luncheon, sponsored by the American Association of University Women Bridgeport area banch, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Program begins promptly at 11 a.m., at the First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main St., Stratford. Local authors are Ramin Geneshram, Tony Abbott and Steven Otfinoski. Proceeds will benefit the AAUW Scholarship Fund. For information or reservations, contact Carole Fanslow, president at 203-375-1284.

Dinner with a Cause, Oct. 3

The Social Justice Committee of the Parish of St. Catherine of Siena and St. Agnes is sponsoring its Dinner with a Cause, Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the church hall, 4 Riverside Ave. The featured guest is Cathleen Caron, founder of Justice in Motion, a non-profit dedicated to service the needs of migrant workers. Come for a light dinner at 6:30, presentation at 7:15, followed by Q & A. Free will offering to benefit Justice in Motion. https://justiceinmotion.org/about-us. RSVP parkerelizabeth@sbcglobal.net or call 203-637-8092.

Harvest Fair, Oct. 19

Unity Hill United Church of Christ will hold their third Harvest Fair on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. The fair will feature a farmer’s market, crafts, bake table, raffle, Chinese auction, Junk-in-the-trunk ($15 per space), food and many other fun activities. For families who want an alternative to the big fairs and commercial midways. For more information, call the church office at 203-374-8822 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.