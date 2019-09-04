Religious News

Kickoff Weekend, Sept. 7 and 8

The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, will host its Kickoff Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7 and 8, following all masses; Saturday 4 and 7:15 p.m.; Sunday, 7:30, 9, 10:30 a.m. and noon. Meet other parishioners, talk with parish staff members, and learn more about our parish community.

“We have a truly wonderful family of faith at St. Catherine’s,” said Father Joseph Marcello, Pastor. “Our focus has been on creating a joyful and faithful Catholic community. We welcome all who come in the friendship of Jesus Christ. We look forward to meeting those who are looking for a spiritual home and sharing the joy of the Gospel.”

Kickoff Weekend activities will follow each mass. For more information, call 203-377-3133.

Clergy Supper, Sept. 11

Trumbull Interfaith Council will hold their annual Clergy Supper on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road. For more information, call 203-375-1284.

Social engagement group, Sept. 12

George's Hill, a social engagement group for people who have been diagnosed with an illness affecting memory and cognition and their caregivers, will meet on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. A light lunch will be served from noon-12:30 p.m. The group meets the second Thursday of the month. To register, call 203-374-8822, email unityhillucc@snet.net or look for the registration form online at unityhillucc.org Anyone with a wheelchair or problems with mobility, can enter through the kitchen door in back as there are no steps to negotiate. Handicap-accessible bathrooms available.

Book and Author Luncheon, Sept. 28

The annual Book and Author Luncheon, sponsored by the American Association of University Women Bridgeport area banch, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Program begins promptly at 11 a.m., at the First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main St., Stratford. Local authors are Ramin Geneshram, Tony Abbott and Steven Otfinoski. Proceeds will benefit the AAUW Scholarship Fund. For information or reservations, contact Carole Fanslow, president at 203-375-1284.

Harvest Fair, Oct. 19

Unity Hill United Church of Christ will hold their third Harvest Fair on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. The fair will feature a farmer’s market, crafts, bake table, raffle, Chinese auction, Junk-in-the-trunk ($15 per space), food and many other fun activities. For families who want an alternative to the big fairs and commercial midways. For more information, call the church office at 203-374-8822 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.