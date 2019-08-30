Religious News

Monthly meeting, Sept. 4

On Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m., Trumbull Interfaith Council will hold their monthly meeting at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Plans will be finalized for this year's Clergy Supper being held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Clergy Supper, Sept. 11

Trumbull Interfaith Council will hold their annual Clergy Supper on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road. For more information, call 203-375-1284.

Harvest Fair, Oct. 19

Unity Hill United Church of Christ will hold their third Harvest Fair on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. The fair will feature a farmer’s market, crafts, bake table, raffle, Chinese auction, Junk-in-the-trunk ($15 per space), food and many other fun activities. For families who want an alternative to the big fairs and commercial midways. For more information, call the church office at 203-374-8822 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.