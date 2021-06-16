Reformist drops out of Iran election on last day of campaign

Morteza Fakhri Nezhad/AP

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The only reformist candidate in Iran's upcoming presidential election dropped out of the race Wednesday on the last day of campaigning, state media reported, likely trying to boost the chances of a moderate candidate.

Mohsen Mehralizadeh, 64, resigned in a letter to Iran's Interior Ministry, which runs elections in the Islamic Republic, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. Such dropouts are common in Iranian presidential elections in order to boost the chances of similar candidates.