Reeves names ex-state Sen. Grady "Gray" Tollison to bench

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former lawmaker who served six terms in the Mississippi Senate is now serving the judiciary.

Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday appointed Grady “Gray” Tollison to a seat on the 3rd Circuit Court District. His appointment fills a vacancy after Judge Andrew K. Howorth retired June 30.

Tollison “has a proven history of fighting for our state and our people,” Reeves said, noting he's served as president pro tempore of the state Senate and is a partner in his own law firm.

“I’ve known Gray for years, and his commitment to his fellow Mississippians is unmatched. He was a strong leader for Mississippi in the Senate, and he will continue to be a strong leader on the bench,” Reeves said in a statement.

Tollison, who did not seek re-election to the Legislature in 2019, promised to “work tirelessly to ensure justice is upheld and protected for the people of Mississippi.”

“I am excited for this opportunity to use my experience and knowledge both in the legal field and in the Legislature to help make a difference for the people in my District.”

The 3rd Circuit Court District covers Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah, and Union counties.