Redeemables drive Saturday at Trumbull Library

The Trumbull High School Golden Eagles Marching Band (THSGEMB) will be holding their monthly redeemables drive outside the Trumbull Public Library, 33 Quality St., on Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

They are asking if your items can be separated into bags/containers prior to dropping them off. Breakdown of separate bags/containers is as follows:

• Cans

• Still water/flavored water

• Plastic bottles from carbonated drinks

• Glass

• Keep glass bottles in the original packaging when possible (for 12, 18, and 24 packs only)

Also, check bottles as some iced teas, sports drinks and specialty drinks are not redeemable.

To help maintain social distancing, bring redeemables in disposable containers (garbage bags, boxes, etc. Keep your reusable sorting containers at home.

5. THSGEMB volunteers will unload your redeemables.