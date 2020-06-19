  • Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band held their monthly redeemables drive at the Trumbull Library on Saturday, June 13. They collected triple their normal amounts of bottles and cans. The next redeemables drive is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and is expected to be held at Trumbull High School. Photo: Contributed Photos

    Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band held their monthly redeemables drive at the Trumbull Library on Saturday, June 13. They collected triple their normal amounts of bottles and cans. The next redeemables drive is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and is expected to be held at Trumbull High School.

    less

    Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band held their monthly redeemables drive at the Trumbull Library on Saturday, June 13. They collected triple their normal amounts of bottles and cans. The next

    ... more
    Photo: Contributed Photos
Photo: Contributed Photos
Image 1 of / 3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3

Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band held their monthly redeemables drive at the Trumbull Library on Saturday, June 13. They collected triple their normal amounts of bottles and cans. The next redeemables drive is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and is expected to be held at Trumbull High School.

less

Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band held their monthly redeemables drive at the Trumbull Library on Saturday, June 13. They collected triple their normal amounts of bottles and cans. The next

... more
Photo: Contributed Photos