Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band held their monthly redeemables drive at the Trumbull Library on Saturday, June 13. They collected triple their normal amounts of bottles and cans. The next redeemables drive is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and is expected to be held at Trumbull High School.
