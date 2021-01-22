Red Cross worker convicted of stealing $400,000 loses appeal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut court on Friday rejected the appeal of a former American Red Cross official who was convicted of stealing more than $400,000 from the organization.

A three-judge panel of the state Appellate Court ruled against Diane Williams, former finance director of the Red Cross's Middletown chapter. The East Hartford resident argued various rulings by a lower court judge were improper, including a denial of her request to have several out-of-state witnesses testify at her trial.