Recycling in Washington County going to landfill

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Recyclable materials in a southern Utah county are instead going to a landfill.

The Spectrum newspaper reports that the contents of residential recycling bins in Washington County have been going to the trash since mid-July because of contractual issues and a fluctuating recycling market.

The county had contracted out recycling services since introducing blue bins in 2016, but the contract ended after the company raised its fees.

The county is now in negotiations with another company that would ship and process recycling in a plant outside of Las Vegas. But until a new contract is set recyclables are going to the landfill.

The new service is expected to start up again in about two to three months.

St. George Mayor Jon Pike says world recycling markets have changed, and he's encouraging residents to be patient.