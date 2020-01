Recycle used, broken, unwanted cell phones

Congregation B’nai Torah Nursery School, 5700 Main St., is helping to save the planet by recycling used/broken/unwanted cell phones.

Collection boxes are located at the B’nai Torah Nursery School, Trumbull Police Station, Old Towne Restaurant, Trumbull Library, Fairchild Nichols Memorial Library and Giove’s Pizza Kitchen.