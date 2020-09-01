Recount gives Georgia state Senate seat to Bo Hatchett

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Republican candidate for a northeast Georgia state Senate seat is still ahead after a recount, meaning he has won his party's nomination.

The Times of Gainesville reports there was little change in a recount held Monday following the Aug. 11 runoff between Bo Hatchett and Stacy Hall in District 50.

Hatchett led by 38 votes after the recount over Hall, a total of 12,456 to 12,494. Hatchett had led by 37 votes when the runoff votes were certified. Hall asked for a recount, as candidates can do when they are separated by less than 0.5% of the votes. Hall conceded after the recount.

The district includes all or parts of Banks, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Jackson Rabun, Stephens and Towns counties. Hatchett will face Democrat Dee Daley in the November general election.

A recount of a Democratic state House runoff in District 163 between Anne Allen Westbrook and Derek Mallow is scheduled Wednesday in Savannah. Westbrook trailed by 20 votes.