Record-setting Saints QB Brees announces retirement at 42 BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer March 14, 2021 Updated: March 14, 2021 6:06 p.m.
1 of5 File-This Feb. 7, 2010, file photo shows New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrating with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl XLIV football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Miami. Brees, the NFL’s leader in career completions and yards passing has decided to retire after 20 NFL seasons, including his last 15 with New Orleans. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Drew Brees, the NFL’s leader in career completions and yards passing, has decided to retire after 20 NFL seasons, including his last 15 with New Orleans.
“Til the very end I exhausted myself to give everything to the Saints organization, my team and the great City of New Orleans,” Brees said in social media post on Sunday. "We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us.