Reboot of reality show on weight loss films in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A revamped version of the long-running reality show "The Biggest Loser" about physical fitness and weight-loss is filming in northern New Mexico.

The New Mexico Film Office announced Friday that work is under way in the Santa Fe area on a 10-episode season of the rebooted franchise, with its debut scheduled on USA Network in 2020.

During more than 15 seasons and 250 episodes, the original show staged cash-prize competitions on weight-loss. Producers say the new iteration emphasizes the overall well-being of contestants and serious lifestyle changes.

Filming under Universal Television Alternative Studios and Endemol Shine North America takes place as the state of New Mexico boosts available tax rebates to video productions for a portion of local spending. Anticipated rebates to "The Biggest Loser" were not immediately available.