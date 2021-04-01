Rebels kill police guard of pro-India politician in Kashmir April 1, 2021 Updated: April 1, 2021 7:27 a.m.
1 of7 Indian army officers arrive at the site of a shootout on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Gunmen in disputed Kashmir on Thursday killed a policeman as they tried to storm the residence of a politician of India's ruling party, police said. Dar Yasin/AP Show More Show Less
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Rebels fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir on Thursday fatally shot a policeman guarding the home of a local politician in India’s ruling party, police said.
Militants opened fire after storming the house belonging to Mohammed Anwar Khan in the region’s main city of Srinagar, senior police officer Vijay Kumar told reporters. He said the attackers ran away with the policeman’s rifle.