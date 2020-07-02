Reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 4

The 9th annual Reading of the Declaration of Independence will take place on Saturday, July 4, at 10 a.m., on the front steps of Trumbull Town Hall, sponsored by the Trumbull Arts Commission.

This historic portrayal features citizen volunteers reading the Declaration. This year "John Adam's" speaks to the Second Constitution Congress.

A Cub Scout Honor Guard will lead everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. Join in singing the Star Spangled Banner and God Bless America. Hear the passionate words written by our Founding Fathers against the tyranny of King George III as we confirm our resolve to Forever Be A Free Nation.

This event is for the entire family, and Colonial costumes are encouraged.

Audience capped at 300 people due to social distancing requirements.

Event will be recorded for viewing on Trumbull Community Television (TCTV) and live-streamed on TCTV Facebook page.

For your comfort, bring your chairs. Masks and social distance required.

In case of rain, the Reading will be cancelled.

For more information email Emily Areson, Arts Office, arts@trumbull-ct.gov.