Rapper Flo Rida awarded $82.6M for breach of contract case DAVID FISCHER, The Associated Press Jan. 18, 2023 Updated: Jan. 18, 2023 3:40 p.m.
MIAMI (AP) — Hip hop artist Flo Rida was awarded $82.6 million on Wednesday after a South Florida jury found that the makers of Celsius energy drinks breached a contract with the rapper and singer, and tried to hide money from him.
Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, and his production company, Strong Arm Productions, had sued Boca Raton-based Celsius Holdings Inc. in Broward County court in May 2021, claiming that the company had violated the conditions of an endorsement deal.