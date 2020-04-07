Police: Vehicle with test samples crashes; no tests impacted

BOSTON (AP) — A vehicle carrying what authorities believed to be COVID-19 test samples crashed Tuesday near the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border, but no samples were impacted, state police said.

Massachusetts State Police Spokesman Dave Procopio said a courier carrying test samples was involved in a crash on Interstate 195 in Seekonk. A state police hazmat team responded and and concluded the samples did not spill or otherwise become compromised, Procopio said in an email. Another courier picked up the samples to bring them to their destination, Procopio said.

RAPID TESTING

CVS Health is opening a free, rapid COVID-19 testing site in Lowell, officials said Tuesday.

Up to 1,000 patients will be able to be tested per day and results will be given on-site in about 15 minutes, officials say. A site in Shrewsbury set up last month to test health care workers and first responders as part of a pilot program will close, Baker's office said.

CVS is running similar rapid testing sites in Rhode Island and Georgia.

“The continued expansion of testing, along with our new efforts around community tracing, will enable the Commonwealth to better track and slow the spread of this virus," Baker said in a statement.

The testing in Lowell will take place in the parking lot of the Showcase Cinemas on Reiss Ave. People must pre-register at CVS.com to schedule a time slot for a test, officials said.