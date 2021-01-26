Rape and incest exceptions quietly added to SC abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators on Tuesday quietly added exceptions for rape and incest to a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state, likely boosting the proposal's chances of finally passing the chamber and becoming law.
The action came during the first day of debate over the bill, which would require doctors to use an ultrasound to try to detect a fetal heartbeat if they think pregnant women are at least eight weeks along. If they find a heartbeat, and the pregnancy is not the result of rape or incest, they can't perform the abortion unless the mother's life is in danger.