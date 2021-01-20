Ralston taps new leaders for 13 Georgia House committees

ATLANTA (AP) — Some of Georgia House Speaker David Ralston's top lieutenants got new posts as the Republican announced new chairs for committees on Wednesday.
GOP Rep. Shaw Blackmon of Bonaire will lead the Ways and Means Committee after former chair Brett Harrell lost his reelection bid to a Democrat. Ralston named Rep. Barry Fleming, a Harlem Republican, to lead a new special committee reviewing election laws. Fleming vacates the judiciary panel, making way for Rep. Chuck Efstration, a Dacula Republican, to lead that panel.