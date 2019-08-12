Ralph Breaks the Internet featured at Movies in the Park

Movies at Twin Brooks Park are free and are open to Trumbull residents. Vehicles without a 2019 Parks Sticker may be ticketed.

Movies in the Park

Thursday, Aug. 15, 8:15 p.m., Ralph Breaks the Internet

Movie start times are approximate and may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather. Bring a lawn chair.

Food trucks will be available at 7 p.m.

Dive-In Movies

Dive-In Movies movie night will be held at Tashua Pool. The schedule of movies is:

Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8:15 p.m., Aquaman

Movie start times are approximate and may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather.

Pool noodles and small tubes may be used during this event (subject to lifeguard discretion).