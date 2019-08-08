Rally death attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say the death of a Nebraska man at the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota is apparently due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Omaha man, who has not been identified, was found dead in his motor home at the rally on Tuesday. The Meade County coroner is investigating.

Officials say there has been only one other fatality associated with the rally, which runs through Sunday. A 29-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Monday south of Lead.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the man lost control of his bike, slid into the ditch and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.