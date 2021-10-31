Rainfall delays crops, but some Illinois farmers on schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — October has had weather comparable to what is seen in all four seasons. Through it all, area farmers were working through the conditions to collect this year’s crop ahead of the winter.
During a recent rainy spell, Seifert, of RTS Family Farms headquartered in rural Auburn, said his harvest is on track to be completed by his target date in mid-November. Higher-than-usual rain totals has pushed soybean harvesting back by a few days, he said, because it’s harder to harvest that crop when the ground is wet.