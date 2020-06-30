Rain finally falls in Maine, lifting restrictions on fires

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine officials lifted restrictions about brush burning on Tuesday as rain fell on much of the state.

The state had faced dry conditions, which necessitated the restrictions on burning. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Maine Forest Service said it worked with local fire departments and fire wardens to lift the restrictions.

The department said the state faced “extreme fire danger” due to the dry conditions. It said brush and debris fire restrictions would be restarted in the coming weeks if precipitation levels fall again.