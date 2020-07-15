Raimondo to unveil plans for post-virus economy

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo is scheduled to unveil her plan Wednesday to rebuild Rhode Island’s post-coronavirus economy through better educational opportunities, job training for emerging industries, and support for small businesses.

“We need to embrace what we’ve learned during this crisis — embrace new technologies and new pathways for public health — and build upon it," the Democrat wrote in a preview of the plan, called RIse Together, released Wednesday. “We need to look beyond a ‘new normal' to a stronger, more innovative and more equal Rhode Island."

The plan also calls for new roads, schools, affordable housing and making the state a welcome place for manufacturers.

Raimondo is expected to talk more about the plan at a news conference later in the day.

Her plan also addresses recent calls for more racial justice, Raimondo said.

“Over the last four months, we have seen the catastrophic effects of a nationwide system built on inequality," she said. “As we rebuild, we must embrace this moment to advance the progress we have made in providing opportunity to all Rhode Islanders, regardless of race or zip code."