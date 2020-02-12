Radio personality to keynote St. Joseph Ladies Luncheon

Radio personality Anna Zap, of the Anna and Raven Show on STAR 99.9, will be the featured speaker at St. Joseph High School's annual Ladies Luncheon March 8.

Radio personality Anna Zap will deliver the keynote speech during St. Joseph High School’s annual Ladies Luncheon March 8 at the Great River Golf Club in Milford.

Zap is an award-winning radio personality and host of the Anna and Raven Show on Star 99.9. She also is a stand-up comedia and mother of two daughters. Zap is a graduate of Trinity Catholic High School in Stamford, has communications degree from Pace University and a Masters Degree in The Art of Teaching from Sacred Heart. She is a former adjunct professor of Public Speaking at Pace.

Zap has performed at many of Manhattan’s comedy clubs including Caroline’s on Broadway, Gotham Comedy Club, and Stand Up NY.

In the last 10 years Zap has won numerous awards including Moffly Media’s “Radio Personality of Year” in 2016, 2018 and 2019, and was named to the “40 under 40” list in Connecticut Magazine.

The Ladies Luncheon is fundraiser and celebration of women. The event includes a vendor fair followed by lunch. Zap’s keynote will focus on women and the balancing act of being a mom, wife, friend, and co-worker - and the challenges that come with juggling it all.

All proceeds directly benefit the school’s post prom. Registrations can be made at sjcadets.org/Luncheon.