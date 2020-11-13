https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Radio-Ranch-virtual-concert-live-streamed-Nov-15-15704827.php
Trumbull Arts Commission presents virtual concert live streamed Nov.15
Photo: Contributed Photo
TRUMBULL — The Trumbull Arts Commission will present the first in a series of monthly, Sunday afternoon virtual concerts Nov. 15.
Connecticut country band Radio Ranch will lead off the concert series with a mix of old and standard country Western music. Viewers are invited to tune in on Sunday, Nov. 15 and sing and dance along with the group.
Watch live at facebook.comTrumbullCommunityTelevision or watch rebroadcasts at Trumbull Community Television.
For more information, contact Emily Areson, at the Arts office, 203-452-5065.
View Comments