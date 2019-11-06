Radio Ranch takes the stage Sunday

The Trumbull Arts Commission presents Radio Ranch on Sunday Nov. 10, at 1 p.m., at The Center at 23 Priscilla Place in Trumbull.

Founded more than 20 years ago, Radio Ranch has developed into one of the most diverse country dance bands in Connecticut. The band has honed a style found deep in the roots of American music, playing real “get up on the dance floor” music.

Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshments. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5. For more information, call 203-452-5065.