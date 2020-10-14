Rachel Mastroni engaged to wed John Castagna

John Castagna and Rachel Mastroni John Castagna and Rachel Mastroni Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Rachel Mastroni engaged to wed John Castagna 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Mike and Laura Mastroni of Trumbull have announced the engagement of their daughter, Rachel Lynn, to John Vincent Castagna of Shelton, originally of Stratford.

The future groom is the son of Pamela Castagna and the late John Michael Castagna. He is a graduate of Stratford High School and is currently a custom cabinetmaker with DeCarle Cabinetry.

The future bride is a graduate of Trumbull High School and St. Vincent’s College and is also an R.N. at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

A May 30, 2021, wedding is planned at The Barns at Wesleyan Hills, Middletown.