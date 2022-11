This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

The race for the 134th District seat in the state House is headed for a recount, according to one of the candidates and a registrar of voters in the one of the town's in the districts.

Unofficial numbers on the Secretary of the State website Thursday showed Democrat Sarah Keitt leading Republican opponent Meghan McCloat by one vote.

Given the closeness of the race, there will be a recount, said Matthew Waggner, one of Fairfield's registrars of voters. He said he received notice from the town clerk shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday.

"This is determined by the state because it is a multiple-town district," Waggner said. "(We) do not have a date yet."

Technically, he said, the process is known as "recanvassing," in which officials re-cast the ballots in voting machines after examining each for voter intent.

The race for the 134th — which includes parts of Fairfield and Trumbull — was close all through Tuesday. Initial early results had McCloat ahead by 113 votes, which led to a concession call by Keitt. However, by Wednesday morning, McCloat was leading by 27 votes, according to SOTS numbers and representatives of Keitt's campaign said that was close enough to trigger a recount.

On Thursday, the voting results were again updated, and this time, Keitt appeared to be ahead by a single vote, according to the SOTS site. However, Keitt's campaign manager Carla Volpe said the numbers she had from the Fairfield and Trumbull registrars show Keitt up by 11 votes.

In a release put out by the campaign Thursday afternoon, Keitt said she's cautiously optimistic that the lead will hold.

“I trust in the process, and we are going to let it play out," Keitt said in the release. "The wonderful people of the 134th District deserve to have all their votes counted. After the automatic recount is complete, we will, of course, accept the results whichever way they turn out."

McCloat, in an emailed statement, also said she was looking forward to the process, saying it was a chance to address "significant confusion" about the numbers.

"Our elections deserve to be conducted with the highest level of integrity, following our process to the letter so that we can all be confident in the outcome and proceed together working in the best interests of our state," she said.