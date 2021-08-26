RFK assassin Sirhan seeks parole; DA won't challenge release JULIE WATSON and BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press Aug. 26, 2021 Updated: Aug. 26, 2021 8:07 p.m.
1 of3 This image dated Aug. 25, 2021, and provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Sirhan Sirhan. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office is not opposing the release of Sirhan Sirhan, who is now 77 and faces his 16th parole hearing on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, for fatally shooting Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. His defense attorney says he should be let go because of his age and his not a danger to society. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this May 9, 1968 file photo, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy speaks to the delegates of the United Auto Workers at a convention hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Prosecutors for the first time are not opposing the release of Sirhan Sirhan. The 77-year-old prisoner on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this June 5, 1968, file photo, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy addresses campaign workers moments before being shot in Los Angeles. At his side are his wife, Ethel, and his California campaign manager, Jesse Unruh, speaker of the California Assembly. Prosecutors for the first time are not opposing the release of Sirhan Sirhan. The 77-year-old prisoner on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting Kennedy in 1968. Dick Strobel/AP Show More Show Less
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer who took office last year after running on a reform platform, says he idolized the Kennedys and mourned RFK’s assassination but is sticking to his policy that prosecutors have no role in deciding whether prisoners should be released.
Written By
JULIE WATSON and BRIAN MELLEY