Quinnipiac sends home, suspends 23 students over COVID rules

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Quinnipiac University has sent home or suspended more than 20 student in recent days for violating visitor and other policies, both on- and off-campus, that are aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, according to a top school official.

Tom Ellett, the school's chief experience officer, said in an email sent Thursday to students that 11 undergraduates have been sent home for four weeks and a dozen off-campus students were suspended. He said they've been accused of violating the school's no visitor policy for residence halls, having non-Quinnipiac University guests on campus and/or exceeding capacity limits on indoor gatherings.

“We’re enforcing these policies because every violation potentially can have a negative impact on your health and on the health of multiple others in the QU community,” Ellett said in the email. “I fervently hope we don’t encounter these circumstances again.

As of Friday, there has been only one positive case of COVID-19 at the school. More than 11,500 tests have been conducted since Aug. 5. The university's COVID-19 dashboard states the school is currently at low risk level for infection.