William Quigley, son of David and Susan Quigley, recently graduated Summa Cum Laude from the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point, NY.

Quigley earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U. S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.

He is a graduate of St. Joseph High School.

Dean’s List

University of Maine — Erica Carpenter, Bri Cusumano, Pat Huynh, Alex Mutz, Andrew Piccirillo, Christian Scinto, James Seuch, Matt Seuch, Liam Staines