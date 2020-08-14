https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Quigley-graduates-from-United-States-Merchant-15472642.php
Quigley graduates from United States Merchant Marine Academy
William Quigley, son of David and Susan Quigley, recently graduated Summa Cum Laude from the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point, NY.
Quigley earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U. S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.
He is a graduate of St. Joseph High School.
Dean’s List
University of Maine — Erica Carpenter, Bri Cusumano, Pat Huynh, Alex Mutz, Andrew Piccirillo, Christian Scinto, James Seuch, Matt Seuch, Liam Staines
