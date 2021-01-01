Quiet New Year gives breathing room after UK-EU Brexit split JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Jan. 1, 2021 Updated: Jan. 1, 2021 6:30 a.m.
1 of9 People watch the first truck, from Estonia, entering the Eurotunnel terminal Friday, Jan.1, 2021 in Coquelles, northern France. Eleven months after Britain's formal departure from the EU, Brexit becomes a fact of daily life on Friday, once a transition period ends and the U.K. fully leaves the world's most powerful trading bloc. Lewis Joly/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Lories disembark from the first ferry coming from Britain after Brexit, Friday Jan.1, 2021 in Calais, northern France. Britain left the European bloc's vast single market for people, goods and services at 11 p.m. London time, midnight in Brussels, completing the biggest single economic change the country has experienced since World War II. Lewis Joly/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 A truck from Britain drives over green and orange lines on the road that is part of the new "smart border" customs infrastructure to enter France at the Eurotunnel terminal Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in Coquelles, northern France. Eleven months after Britain's formal departure from the EU, Brexit becomes a fact of daily life on Friday, once a transition period ends and the U.K. fully leaves the world's most powerful trading bloc. Lewis Joly/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 A man gives a document to the driver of the first truck, from Estonia, entering the Eurotunnel terminal Friday, Jan.1, 2021 in Coquelles, northern France. Eleven months after Britain's formal departure from the EU, Brexit becomes a fact of daily life on Friday, once a transition period ends and the U.K. fully leaves the world's most powerful trading bloc. Lewis Joly/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — A steady trickle of trucks rolled off ferries and trains on either side of the English Channel on Friday, a quiet New Year’s Day after a seismic overnight shift in relations between the European Union and Britain.
The busy goods route between southeast England and northwest France is on the front line of changes now that the U.K. has fully left the economic embrace of the 27-nation bloc, the final stage of Brexit.