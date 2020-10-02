Qian awarded scholarship

Howard Qian Howard Qian Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Qian awarded scholarship 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Howard Qian was awarded the Diana Mossip Memorial Scholarship for his essay on his educational goals. He is currently attending Rice University in Houston, and will take advantage of its connections with NASA through the Rice Space Institute. His long-term goal is to work in an environment like NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

To learn more about the Mensa Foundation and the scholarship program, visit mensafoundation.org.